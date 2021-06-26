Genoa – Tullio Tinti, prosecutor of Roberto D’Aversa and Marco Giampaolo, communicated to Massimo Ferrero that he had found an advantageous agreement in principle with Parma to free the coach from the contract year that still binds him to the yellow-blue club. While there are still difficulties in finding an advantageous square with Torino for his second client.

It is now up to the Sampdoria president to make the decision, but if he thinks with his wallet, as he often does, then he has already taken it in his heart: D’Aversa. The numbers add up. It costs less. And despite the great certificates of esteem that he never fails to address to Giampaolo, Ferrero has been carrying out these negotiations in parallel for days. And in the light of day, with no discretion problems towards the two candidates aware of being part of a head to head that sees their agent Tinti as the common denominator.

For days he has been negotiating with Parma and Turin to understand at what discount they could free themselves from the contract year that still binds them to those companies. For Ferrero the easiest way is now clear, it leads to D’Aversa. Now he also has the certainty of being able to take it at any time. Although it is clear that there is something about the coach that still does not convince him from a technical point of view, including a not fully satisfactory assessment of the overall quality of the staff.

If the spark between the two had struck immediately, after the meetings last week D’Aversa would have already signed for Sampdoria. And there would not even have been the next meeting between Osti and Giampaolo.

More complicated is therefore the way that leads to Giulianova’s coach, who starts in the eyes of Ferrero with an original sin, having a higher salary than D’Aversa. Staff included. And with the second disadvantage of having some more design expectations that involve the dynamics of the market that is about to open with the need to make cash. That is, this summer it will be much easier to make the team for D’Aversa than for Giampaolo.

The stand-by situation that Ferrero is extending is also affected by the daily multiple contacts with the various more or less certified directors who rotate in its galaxy. Because D’Aversa has been sponsored for months since that Faggiano (the two are also linked by a personal friendship as well as professional esteem) that the president wants to bring into society. Once the manager has found a solution with Preziosi on the two-year contract that binds him to Genoa.

Giampaolo’s candidacy had been carried out above all by Pecini, once Ranieri’s renewal is over. The sports director Osti has excellent relations with both coaches, aware that they are two completely different technical and design profiles. Furthermore, there have not been any contacts between Osti and Faggiano, although Ferrero’s desire to sign the former Genoa director is evident. And there is more than one perplexity about the understanding of their eventual coexistence in the football environment. Speaking of Ranieri, Lille are trying seriously in the last few hours. The coach can return to France for the third time.

