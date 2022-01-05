Genoa – “Let’s start over as we finished”. This is the warning from the Sampdoria coach, Roberto D’Aversa, in the first conference of 2022. The match against Cagliari is not to be taken lightly.

“We will need the best Sampdoria – explains the coach -. We need resilience: we have to think about who we are and the difficulties of the moment must not be an excuse. We will have to be good at taking the field with the right determination, giving everyone two hundred percent, to the order to get a full result “.

“From the Salerno match we had set ourselves the goal of changing gears and facing the remainder of the first round as a mini-championship – continues D’Aversa -. Now, however, another round is waiting for us and everything is reset: we will face immediately an opponent who beat us in the first part of the season. There is still regret for that match but we must not look at the Cagliari standings, but at the values ​​of Mazzarri’s team and face the match as we faced the derby and Torino in the Cup Italy”.

