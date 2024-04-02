As you already know, it will be available next April 16 Dave the Diver in PlayStation. This title was one of the most acclaimed indies of last year, and now a new audience will have the opportunity to enjoy this spectacular title. The best of all, is that Mintrocket's work will also be available on PlayStation Plus day one.

That's right, through a statement it has been confirmed that Dave the Diver It will be available in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog. This means that you will have to pay extra if you want to enjoy this title and you only have a subscription to the basic plan. This version of the title will feature adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, to substantially elevate your experience when exploring the ocean and managing your restaurant.

Let us remember that Dave the Diver It arrived on PC and Nintendo Switch last year. Between these two platformsthe title has exceeded three million units soldand with its arrival on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in just a few days, it is very likely that this number will increase considerably, something that will surely elevate Mintrocket, its developers, to a new level of popularity.

For those who have not had the opportunity to enjoy this title, Dave the Diver It combines the exploration of the ocean, where we have to hunt different fish, with the management of a restaurant, where we can cook sushi. With this, The game offers us a good variety of mini-games to keep the experience fresh in a highly addictive game cycle.

As if that were not enough, a free DLC focused on Godzilla will be available in May. Remember, Dave the Diver It will arrive on PS4 and PS5, as well as day one on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, on April 16, 2024. On related topics, Dave the Diver It will have a physical version. Likewise, you can check out our review of this game here.

This is very good news. Dave the Diver It's a great game that's well worth the money, but it's likely that not many will be willing to pay for the title due to its indie nature. In this way, by being available on PlayStation Plus, a large part of this platform's community will give it a chance.

Via: PlayStation Blog