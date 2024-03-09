Developers Mintrocket have announced that Arc System Works will publish the physical version Of Dave the Diver Anniversary Edition for Nintendo Switch, with a worldwide launch scheduled for next 30 Mayat the price of 39.99 dollars, which we assume will turn into 39.99 euros in the European market.

Thanks to the partnership with Arc System Works, this release will also include a Guilty Gear: Strive themed extra. In particular, players will meet a character at the sushi bar who cosplays as the characters from the fighting game and will be able to participate in the rhythm mini game “The Disaster of Passion” which we can see in the announcement trailer below. In addition to this nice crossover with Guilty Gear: Strive, the physical edition of Dave the Diver for Nintendo Switch will include a digital art book.