The director of Dave The DiverJaeho Hwang, revealed which games he would like to make a crossover: they are included in the list Metal Gear SolidSubnautica and more.

During an update video released earlier this month, Hwang said, “If any developers are watching this video, feel free to contact us for potential cross-over.” Now, in an interview with DualShockers, Hwang has renewed his openness to making gods cross-over for Dave the Diveralso indicating some suitable game.

“I think collaborate with Subnautica or Dredge It would be really nice. They have pretty unique fish in each game and therefore would go well with our Blue Hole,” Hwang revealed. “My personal dream is to invite Solid Snake to Bancho Sushi. I can assure you that we can serve him better food than the raw fish he had to eat in the jungle,” Hwang joked.