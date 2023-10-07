Dave the Diverone of the big blockbuster games of the year, is getting ready to deliver new content. With an expected release date of October 2023, the update will include a new zone and new species to catch. The information emerged through an interview with the developers, published via the Mintrocket YouTube channel.

Among the most important new features are new content for night dives. According to the developers, the update will include night-exclusive creatures for Dave to battle and capture.

As for the polar areathere will be new content that gives reasons to explore the area: previously it was practically only useful for plot purposes.

Furthermore, for those who will be able to get all the Marinca cardsthere will be a “very powerful boss” to face.