Dave the Diver it’s coming up Nintendo Switchafter having achieved notable success on Steam, qualifying as one of the most recent indie phenomena on the Valve platform, given the sales and notoriety obtained among users.
There release date of the Nintendo Switch version is set for October 26, 2023, available for purchase at the price of $19.99, the MintRocket team announced.
The new version was also presented by a trailer, which you can see above.
You can try Dave the Diver right away, seeing that one demo was published in the last few hours on Nintendo eShop, thus allowing you to get a more precise idea of the peculiar characteristics of this strange but irresistible game.
The new Steam phenomenon
Having risen to the Steam spotlight since June, Dave the Diver has sold one million copies on PC alone, with figures updated in July but probably already increased in the meantime.
Now the game is destined to conquer Nintendo Switch too. The game in question is defined as a single player “adventure RPG” that puts us in the shoes of a diver/chef, intent on exploring the depths of the sea during the day and managing a sushi restaurant in the evening.
So let’s see the new trailer which illustrates the gameplay on Nintendo Switch in more detail.
