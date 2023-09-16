Dave the Diver it’s coming up Nintendo Switchafter having achieved notable success on Steam, qualifying as one of the most recent indie phenomena on the Valve platform, given the sales and notoriety obtained among users.

There release date of the Nintendo Switch version is set for October 26, 2023, available for purchase at the price of $19.99, the MintRocket team announced.

The new version was also presented by a trailer, which you can see above.

You can try Dave the Diver right away, seeing that one demo was published in the last few hours on Nintendo eShop, thus allowing you to get a more precise idea of ​​the peculiar characteristics of this strange but irresistible game.