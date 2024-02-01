Dave the Diver's eponymous protagonist will have a new ocean threat to deal with in May, when Godzilla emerges from the depths in a free DLC.

Given the mysterious nature of the Blue Hole, where Dave the Diver is set, it's not surprising that he's prone to visits from the famous sea monster.

Developer Mintrocket hasn't said much about how Godzilla will fit into the game, other than telling players to “prepare to meet the King of the Monsters in the Blue Hole.” Godzilla makes his appearance at the end of the announcement trailer for Dave the Diver's PlayStation release.



on PlayStation's blogit shared a screenshot of Dave on a fishing boat looking over at Godzilla as he wades around in the background.

As a reminder, Dave the Diver's PlayStation debut was announced during State of Play last night, when we found out the game will launch on PS4 and PS5 in April. The Godzilla DLC is planned for release on all platforms in May.

This isn't the first crossover with popular sea-related media for Dave the Diver. Lovecraft-inspired fishing sim Dredge teamed up with Dave the Diver in a free update in December, bringing more oddities lurking in the Blue Hole. If you're yet to play the game, we highly recommend you give it a try. In our five star Dave the Diver review, Chris Donlan described it as “harmonious” and “authentically moving.”