Mintrocket announced that Dave the Diver has sold a million of copies. In short, the nice independent RPG has proved to be a big hit, considering that the development will certainly not have cost a lot.

Dave the Diver is a hit

More precisely, Dave the Diver has reached one million players. These days we no longer speak of pure sales, considering the fragmentation of the video game offer. Either way, it’s a great result.

Dave the Diver mixes sections of ocean exploration with others where you have to manage a restaurant. It’s a light-hearted title, but decidedly enthralling and profound, as we wrote in our review, where Nicola Armondi described it as “much more than the sum of its individual components,” even if: “It lacks originality and is never particularly profound in its various mechanics, but the end result is a game that is well paced, fun, dense with content and that continues to come up with new ideas even after hours and hours.

For the rest, we remind you that Dave the Diver is available for PC.