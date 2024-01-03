Dave the Diver proves to be a great success for Mintrocket. In fact, the development studio has just updated on sales of the game, who have exceeded quota 3 million copies all over the world.

The data refers to copies sold at the end of December 2023.

“We believe our game owes its success to all the support and feedback we've received from the community, and we look forward to showing our appreciation by continuing to give you the best experience possible.” We can read inofficial announcementwhere obviously all the gamers who purchased Dave the Diver from 28 June 2023, i.e. from the release date, are thanked.