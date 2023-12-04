The development studio Mintrocket has published a post on the official Unity blog, updating on the copies sold from Dave the Diver : more than 2 million . The game was launched on June 28, 2023 and managed to sell more than one million copies within two weeks. So sales remained high, topping 2 million in a matter of months. Naturally, it turned out to be a success for development studio and publisher Nexon.

Story of a success

Dave the Diver not only sold well, but also found favor with the public. Currently on Steam boasts 97% positive reviews, out of more than 70,000. It also reached a peak player count of 98,480, a rarity for such a small single player production (it was developed by a team of 27 people).

Dave the Diver has recently been at the center of some controversy for its inclusion in the indie category of The Game Awards 2023, which was considered incorrect given that Mintrocket is a subsidiary of Nexon, a multi-billion dollar multinational in the industry. In any case, there is no doubt that it is a title of great quality, as also underlined in our review.

What characterizes it is not only the originality of the theme, but also the truly successful and fascinating mix of 3D graphics and pixel art.