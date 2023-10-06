If Dave the Diver is great (which it officially is, of course) then it stands to reason that more Dave the Diver will also be great. So prepare to be showered in additional greatness when Dave the Diver’s first proper content updates arrives “real soon.”

Dave the Diver’s previous big update, which released in August, was predominantly focused on quality of life improvements, and while there’re plenty more of those stuffed into October’s update, we get a bunch of new content too.

The glacier area, for instance – which primarily exists as a story-focused location with fewer missions compared to its counterparts right now – will receive new quests. Additionally, the ocean is set to welcome new species – crabs and lobsters – both requiring players to use special traps to catch. Oh, and a lobster party event will be added to coincide with their arrival.

And you can see all the new stuff in action, courtesy of Mintrocket’s update showcase.

Elsewhere, Dave the Diver’s October update brings new night-time diving content; Developer Mintrocket explains that while there’s currently a lot of overlap between species that appears in the day and at night, the update will introduce a bunch of night-time-exclusive creatures to make diving after sundown more meaningful.

There’s some assistance waiting in the wings for Daves exhausted by the constant demands of farming too. While players were previously required to continually visit their farm to weed and water crops, it’ll be possible to request the help of Sammy to assist with farming tasks come October’s patch. Additionally, a new egg storage box will prevent eggs from spoiling and a chicken feed dispenser should make caring for your cluckers less of a hassle.

Over in the sushi restaurant, October’s patch ushers in a new VIP customer, the wandering merchant, who’ll occasionally visit eleven players have fulfilled their order request, selling various items, including crops and merchant-exclusive secret recipes.

Your phone will be getting a couple of upgrades too; There’s an operator who’ll check your fortune for the day or provide you with a run-down of the day’s activities at the Blue Hole, and they’ll also offer a promotional code redemption service so you can acquire various prizes.

Mintrocket also confirmed it’s adding a “very powerful new boss” that’ll unlock eleven players have collected all the existing Marinca cards in-game. This feature is said to be arriving “in the future” which sounds like it won’t be part of October’s update.

As for quality of life improvements, October’s update makes it possible to raise creatures on the fish farm that were previously missing from the list, and a seaweed seed upgrade feature provides a way to increase their harvest yield. Also on the subject of seaweed, the patch adds the option to buy seeds directly on the farm so you can plant them immediately without needing to travel back and forth to the seed shop.

And that’s still not quite everything! Mintrocket says it’s implemented a much-requested nerf for the thresher shark – reducing its range of sight, pursuit speed, and damage – and is adding a bunch of Dave the Diver-themed profile cosmetics to Steam.

Mintrocket – which is currently putting the finishing touches to its recently announced Switch version of Dave the Diver – hasn’t provided a release date for its October update just yet, but promises it’ll be here “real soon”.