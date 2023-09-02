Birdwatchers are called in English “birdwatcher”; British Dave Langlois (London, 73 years old), a former nature ranger in the United Kingdom, calls himself a “birdlistener”, a person who listens to birds. Author of the book The songs of the birds. the forgotten orfeón (Editorial Tundra), this ornithologist lives today between Asturias and Extremadura precisely to be closer to these virtuosos of the music of nature.

Ask. In his book he includes a classification of the 20 best songbirds in Spain in which he places the blackbird and the nightingale in the first two positions. Because?

Answer. For me, the blackbird is like Bach and the nightingale like Beethoven. The blackbird is the winding oboe melodies of a Bach cantata or mass, a perfect execution. And then there’s The Nightingale’s Fury, which is like one of Beethoven’s last quartets.

Q. In the case of the nightingale, he assures that it has between 150 and 230 different types of song. It is not like this?

R. The nightingale has more than a thousand notes, more than a thousand syllables in its song. And he does not repeat himself. In April or May, you can listen to the non-repeating nightingale for a whole hour, his singing is always a little different. The nightingale is a bird with an infinite number of phrases, and the blackbird is a bird with a phrase that varies without limit.

Q. Have humans forgotten to listen to birds?

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

R. To me, having to explain why listening to birdsong seems counterintuitive. If it was pure mathematics or particle physics, which are very beautiful but complex, I would understand. But this is very easy, the only thing that is required is to listen during four months of the year. People don’t do it nowadays, they don’t. It’s as if paintings by genius painters were hanging on the street, like Vermeer, for example, and people didn’t stop to look at them. This is important, because you don’t protect what you don’t know how to appreciate.

Q. Why do birds sing?

R. Although there are exceptions, it is usually the males that sing to impress the females. It is a way of saying: look how I have learned the music of the species, I am also ready to find food or defend the territory. The female expects a male with cognitive prowess, and the song is proof.

Q. And what does this have to do with infidelity?

R. It is essential, singing can be understood as a constant fight against infidelity, because today we know that in the nests there are many eggs that are from different males. When a male has a perfect song, there will be no other eggs in his nest. But if he relents, the female will look for another to have a better chance of passing on her genes.

Q. What is the Beau Geste effect?

R. Beau Geste is a soldier from a PC Wren tale who is left alone in a fort, with all his comrades dead. He is surrounded by enemy fighters, but he places the bodies of the other soldiers along the wall and fires their rifles in turns to make it look like there are a lot of them. In this way, he manages to avoid being attacked and survives. If a bird moves through its territory making songs with variations, an intruder will also believe that there are many more and will go elsewhere. But then there are other males that are so clever that they arrive at the territory, hear the song of a known and tolerated neighbor, and are able to imitate it to infiltrate. The complexity between all these relationships in song is incredible.

Q. It tells the case of a real redstart in Badajoz that imitated 51 different species in one hour of singing.

R. Yes, we study it. In some species such as the royal redstart, song thrush, starling the female is also impressed that the male is able to imitate the songs of the entire neighborhood.

The expert in bird song. PACO WALLS

Q. How do you learn to identify the song of birds?

R. To learn there are three keys. First: it takes a lot of effort, with the apps [de identificación] You don’t learn from the mobile phone, because the entire device does it. Second: listen at dawn, when it is easier to distinguish the songs, since the species sing in order. And third: better not to start in spring, when there are too many, but now in autumn, when only a few sing, the robin, the totovía and a few others. This is how you master songs, before other resident birds join in at the end of winter, such as the blackbird, the wren, the song thrush, and then the migrants arrive in spring, which is an explosion. The songs continue in summer, but gradually fade away.

Q. Does the music of humans owe much to birds?

R. Of course. There is an example that I particularly like. Ta ta ta taaaa. Three short notes that fall a major third. This famous theme from Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony closely resembles the song of the blue tit. Copy? Chance? I don’t know, but it seems impossible to me that people with hearing acuity like Beethoven, Bach or Malher lived surrounded by these other singing masters without being inspired by them for their works. Impossible. Beethoven wrote: “When I am walking through the fields, the yellow buntings, the nightingales, the quails and the cuckoos are composing with me”.

Q. Beyond classical music, in the book do you give some examples of more modern songs that directly insert bird songs into the music, like Grantchester Meadows by Pink Floydwhere do you hear a lark? Is there any current music that is still inspired by birds?

R. This is not done today. I like current pop music, but it’s very urban.

Q. Why start listening to birds?

R. I started when I was 10 years old in the UK, going out into the countryside with older friends. I was the smallest, but I already showed a special ability to distinguish birds. I guess it’s a gift. On the other hand, I love human music, I love avian music, and I love the relationships between the two. Interestingly, I started early in London, but it took me 11 years to hear my first nightingale, at 21. In the whole of Britain, where there is a great tradition of birds, music and poetry, there are about 6,000 pairs of nightingales. However, only the region of La Vera [en Extremadura] where I live part of the year has about 50,000 couples.

Q. What is your method for listening to birds?

R. I am an ornithocyclist, I do everything by bike. I leave at 5:30 in the morning and it’s wonderful. When I am here in Asturias, I live at the foot of one of the iconic ports of the Cycling Tour, in Arriondas. I start to get on the bike in total darkness, in total silence, in any case, only sometimes a night bird like the nightjar is heard. And little by little the light and the sound grow in crescendo, the robin begins, I go up a little more, and the blackbird, the song thrush, the wren, the warblers can be heard. I keep going up, the light grows and more and more songs join the party.

Q. What do you feel when the songs fade away in summer and won’t come back until the following spring?

R. For me it is always a little sad.

Q. What continues to amaze you most about the song of birds?

R. When birds began to sing 60 million years ago, they emitted a simple squawk. To defend its territory, a dog makes woof woof and that’s it, where does this incredible complexity of today’s bird song come from, this fascinates me. The beauty of singing is a mystery.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter