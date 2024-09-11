At the same time, the musician emphasized that he loves his wife and their three children. He would do everything to “regain her trust and earn her forgiveness.” He also asked for consideration for all children involved. Grohl has been married to the American Jordyn Blum (48) since 2003; they have three daughters aged ten, 15 and 18.
Before his career with the Foo Fighters, Grohl became known as the drummer of the legendary grunge rock trio Nirvana (“Smells Like Teen Spirit”, “Come As You Are”).
The Foo Fighters released their eleventh studio album, “But Here We Are,” in 2023, in which Grohl and his colleagues dealt with personal tragedies. After the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022, the band described various stages of grief.
