Today the fever for Star Wars has risen again, and that’s mainly because a new trailer has been released for Ahsokaa series that will premiere shortly on the platform disneyplus. However, something that has drawn even more attention was a certain comment from Dave Philonivery important producer in the franchise.

In one of his recent statements regarding the new series, he has slipped a comment mentioning that the heroine of the upcoming show was trained by the “greatest Jedi of all time”, which has been the subject of debate by the fans. fans. And it is that many do not make sense that Anakin can assume that position, after making constant mistakes.

Given this, users have given names of various characters such as Obi Wan, Yoda, Luke, among others that have stood out, even some newer ones in the lore like Cal Kestis. The fact is that many still think that Anakin he didn’t do things right since he was trained from padawanand they have wanted to make it clear in an exaggerated way.

Dave Filoni calls Anakin Skywalker “the greatest Jedi of all time” pic.twitter.com/chrybb7q6J — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) July 10, 2023

Remember that the series of Ahsoka the premiere August 23rd in disneyplus.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is Anakin is very iconic, but I don’t think he’s the best of all either. We’ll see in a few weeks if it’s worth keeping an eye on the new Star Wars series.