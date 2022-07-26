Dave and Ray have a difficult relationship that made a renewed partnership seem impossible for a long time. But in the interview, Dave says that he has just spoken with Ray about a renewed collaboration. Their relationship is now much better, the musician indicates. “We get along pretty well,” he says. ,,We talk about football, we have been fans of Arsenal since childhood. I am quite optimistic about our future.”

That the relationship between the brothers has been much better in recent years, it became clear in 2015. Then Dave and Ray were on stage together again after years. you really got me to play.