Dave and Ray have a difficult relationship that made a renewed partnership seem impossible for a long time. But in the interview, Dave says that he has just spoken with Ray about a renewed collaboration. Their relationship is now much better, the musician indicates. “We get along pretty well,” he says. ,,We talk about football, we have been fans of Arsenal since childhood. I am quite optimistic about our future.”
That the relationship between the brothers has been much better in recent years, it became clear in 2015. Then Dave and Ray were on stage together again after years. you really got me to play.
In 2024 it will be 60 years since you really got me came out. It was the Kinks’ first major hit in 1964. Dave hopes to have set up a band reunion by then. Incidentally, The Kinks never officially broke up.
The Kinks were extremely popular in the 60s and 70s, also in our country. Next you really got mewhich was covered by the band Van Halen in the early 1980s, the band had dozens of hits. lola, Sunny afternoon, Dedicated follower of fashion and Waterloo sunset reached first place in the Dutch Top 40.
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
#Dave #Davies #optimistic #reunion #legendary #sixties #band #Kinks
Leave a Reply