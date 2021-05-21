Do you like stories about zombies?

– I am a great fan! One of my favorite series is ‘The Walking Dead’, I also remember seeing Night of the Living Dead when I was a kid. But The Army of the Dead has layers. I feel like the zombies are a fantastic addition, although when I see it I don’t focus much on the ‘gore’ or zombies eating other people, there is a very good story going on outside of this.

How different is Scott Ward, your character, from the other heroes you’ve played?

– When I read about Scott, I was hoping that he has more heart than these characters usually have, predictable and generic, ‘military man or strong action’. He carries a great load on his shoulders, he is badly damaged. In that sense, Zack Snyder (the director), gave me the freedom to work on that. I think Scott is a new version of the ‘national hero, someone who may seem very’ distant ‘, but with whom you can connect, trying to redeem himself from that guilt. That is the great difference of this character with others and it is great.

Before being an actor, you were a fighter, how much does the label of playing tough characters in action movies affect you? What genre would you like to take your performance to?

– For this movie I had to do several martial arts scenes that I already had experience with, but I feel that if they don’t give you the opportunity to have better characters you can get stuck in the same thing. This film has allowed me to develop more as an actor because I had to achieve many things with Scott Ward, not only to bring out the emotional side of the character, but also that of Dave Bautista. I don’t want to show only my action side, but also the acting side, for me it’s very important because people don’t see me like that, and I want them to. I would like to have better roles, and for people to see the range of emotions that I can express. Therefore, I feel that I achieved a lot with this role and I am very proud of that.

What has it been like to work under the direction of Zack Snyder?

-It was quite an apprenticeship. Zack was not only working as a director, it was very cool to see him behind taking care of every detail. I was everywhere, whether it was shouldering a camera or looking for crazy ways to have more impactful shots.

The film has an international cast, how has this experience been for you?

– We really love the cast we form, so different, so international, so eclectic. We were lucky to have great chemistry, not only did we see ourselves as a team, but we also felt like one, even though we were very different. Sometimes the team is a nightmare, no one has chemistry, no one talks to anyone, I have seen it! But I was lucky not to go through this here. I liked it because the talent behind the people stands out, regardless of their nationalities, everyone shines in this movie and everyone is absolutely talented. When you look at these people of different nationalities, cultures and colors, functioning, being a team, you realize that we are like that in real life.

In the story there is a refugee camp and a wall that separates these people from the zombies and the rest of the country. What do you think of the walls that exist against immigrants in the world?

– When I read the script for the first time I didn’t notice it until we filmed, and when I mentioned it to Zack, he told me that this was his intention, that this be reflected in his script. Even though there could be a zombie apocalypse, disunity and injustices are still present. It is a subliminal message. We are very diverse, and unless we can find a way to embrace that diversity, we are never going to achieve anything, and the achievement in this film is that a lot of diverse people come together to survive. It is a simple message that people seem not to see because of prejudice or bigotry.

Is it true that you will be joining the cast of Knives Out alongside Daniel Craig? What will your character be?

-Yes and I am very excited to work alongside Daniel (Craig). About my character and the plot I can’t give many details yet, because I don’t even know it, but I’m sure it will surprise more than one.

Action. During a scene with director Zack Snyder. Photo: broadcast

Dave Bautista, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.