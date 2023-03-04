For some time the fans of Microsoft and above all, Gears of War, They have asked to have a film in live action format, and fortunately, one was recently confirmed by the platform Netflix. However, there is still no talk of the cast that could participate in it, and apparently a certain actor is ready to be the protagonist.

So the former fighter and now actor, dave bautista He has published a video in which he makes it clear that he wants to be in the film in some way, an interest that he has had for a long time.

Here you can see it:

I can’t make this any easier. @gearsofwar @netflix #marcusfenix #GearsofWar

In fact, long ago Dave he turned down a role for fast and furious why he wants to be free in case they call him to Gears of War, this he mentioned at the time:

They wanted to talk to me about Fast and the Furious, and I said, I’m not interested, let’s talk about the Gears of War character Marcus Fenix.

For now, there are not many updates on the film, so we will have to wait for a release from Netflix.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It would be interesting to see Bautista in a serious character for a change, since the image that Drax was given in Marvel was of a clown, really. I hope they choose him, he shows his genuine interest in participating.