The movie universe Marvel has been closing cycles with certain popular characters, this happened at the time with Iron Man, Captain America and also with Black Window. And now that guardians galaxy 3 is ready to be released, we already know that its protagonists are ready to say goodbye to the fans of this franchise.

dave bautista has admitted that he is relieved that his time as drax has finished, because although he is a good character, he has not liked the comic turn that was given to him in the current tapes. In fact, the wrestler-turned-actor of hollywoodhas commented that he is ready to have a more serious role, but it is not clear if it will be in Marvel or in other areas.

Here his comment:

I am very thankful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief that it’s over. It was not at all pleasant. It was difficult to play that role. The makeup process was hitting me. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy, it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff. If I could be number one on the call sheet with Denis Villeneuve, I’d do it for free. I think that’s how I was able to discover how good I can be. He brings out the best in me. He sees me in a different light, he sees the artist that I want to be. That could be the way I solve the puzzle.

Remember that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the next one opens May 5th in theaters.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I must say that Drax is going to go unnoticed, he wasn’t given much importance during the movies, not even the ones where they join the Avengers. If I had to stay with a character, I think it would be Rocket, whose origins are presumed to be known soon.