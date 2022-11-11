A few days ago Netflix announced that they were working on a movie and an animated series of Gears of War. Immediately afterward, fan casts began to emerge about who the ideal actors would be. But now Dave Bautista offered himself again to bring Marcus Fénix to life.

Through his social networks, the fighter and actor once again expressed his desire to bring the protagonist of Gears of War. In a post, he tagged Netflix and the official accounts of the video game and told them that “he couldn’t make it easier.” The publication was accompanied by a video of the fifth installment where he appeared as a playable character and with COG armor.

Since long before news of the Netflix movie broke, the actor has been campaigning for the lead. On different occasions he has expressed his appreciation for the character of Marcus Fénix and has said that he would like to play him. That is why he was invited to participate in the most recent game in the saga.

We recommend you: Gears of War creator shares his ideal cast for the film

At the moment Netflix has not released any names related to its adaptation of Gears of War. However fans and Dave Bautista are being very vocal about who they would like to see play Delta Squad. We’ll see if any of these wishes come true.

Who else could round out the Gears of War cast?

Although Netflix has not commented on it, the creator of Gears of WarCliff Bleszinki already talked about his ideal cast. Curiously, his first option for Marcus was precisely Dave Bautista. However, he also believes that Karl Urban, Billy Butcher in The Boys, would fit the role.

Source: Xbox Game Studios.

As for Dom, he simply mentioned that he would like a Latino actor to play him. A surprise came with his ideal actor for Damon Baird as he said Ryan Reynolds would be perfect. About Cole he didn’t mention anything, but he had a curious conversation with Terry Crews on Twitter, which hinted that he was interested. It should be noted that this actor has also been mentioned several times as the one to customize the thrashball player. Who would you choose?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.