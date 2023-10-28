Genoa – This afternoon, to a lady, it is the dog escaped in the woods of Piè di Rosso in the municipality of Davagna. The animal thus slipped into a drainage ditch. In an attempt to retrieve it, she also went down and got stuck at the bottom. Unable to get back out, she asked the firefighters for help. Upon arrival, the team from the Mario Meloncelli detachment prepared a rope maneuver called lowering and recovery, thus bringing both the lady and the dog back to the path in good health.