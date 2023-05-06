Genoa – A 72 year old man he was hospitalized in very serious conditions at the San Martino hospital after an accident which took place along the state road 45 near Davagna.

The man was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and was hit by a car going in the opposite direction.

The 118 self-medication and the Torriglia Red Cross intervened. The motorcyclist was rescued with a defibrillator. After being intubated he was taken by helicopter to Genoa.

According to an initial reconstruction by the carabinieri, the man may have lost control of the vehicle due to illness.