Highlights: Gravel mafia attacked the team of Mineral Department.

The team of the Department of Minerals had caught three gravel tractors near Mandawar.

Jawans of Mineral Department, Mandawar Police and Home Guards were present on the spot.

Border home guard was bringing the seized tractor to the police station.

In the middle road, people from the gravel mafia threw the jawan of the border home guard from the tractor.

Dausa The Mineral Department team, which went to take action on illegal gravel transport, was attacked by the gravel mafia on Thursday. During this time, Jawan Bhawani Singh of the Border Wing Home Guard died. The incident was carried out when the team of the Department of Minerals was processing tractors illegally transporting gravel near Mandawar. During this time, the team of the Mineral Department seized three tractors. The Mineral Department, Border Homeguard and Mandawar police station were present on the spot.

When the soldier of the border home guard also rode in the tractor to send the tractor to the police station and started going towards the police station. Meanwhile, the gravel mafia threw the middle guard of the border home guard Bhavani Singh from the tractor and tried to crush him with the tractor. After being seriously injured in this, Jawan Bhawani Singh of the Border Home Guard was immediately admitted to Mandavar Hospital, from where he was referred to Dausa. Doctors at Dausa Hospital declared the jawan of the border home guard dead.

Big questions are also arising that even after the team of the Mineral Department took the support of the local police personnel, how was the gravel mafia successful in executing such a major crime? It is not the first time such an incident took place, recently, on 26 July, the team of Baldevgarh Forest Outpost was attacked by the gravel mafia, in which only Singh, a soldier of Border Home Guard living in Sriganganagar, was killed. (Report-Rekha Sharma)

