Georg Zimmermann triumphs in the sixth stage of the Dauphiné Criterium. In the 170.2 km Nantua-Crest Voland the German of Intermarché overtook his breakaway partner Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) in the sprint, the Spaniard Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) 8 seconds behind. For the 25-year-old it is the second victory as a pro: success has been missing since 30 July 2021, Tour de l’Ain. Behind them, 48” behind Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo). Jonas Vingegaard first controlled the breakaway and then sprinted in the last kilometer to try and close the gap but in the end he settled for 11th place, in the belly of the group. In the standings, the Dane of Jumbo Visma remains in the lead with a 1’10” advantage over the Australian Ben O’Connor (Ag2r Citroen) and 1’23” over the French Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step). Tomorrow the seventh stage, Porte de Savoie-Col de la Croix de Fer of 147.9 km. A fraction with 50 km of ascent and with the ascent of the Col de la Madeleine (24.8 km at 6.1%, the last 4.4 at 7.8%) and the Croix de Fer (13.1 km at 6.1%).