On March 10, the artistic environment of our country mourned the death of Tongo. His original name was Abelardo Gutiérrez and he died at the age of 65 at the Arzobispo Loayza National Hospital due to kidney failure, diabetes and cancer. This unfortunate news was announced by his wife, Gladys Lupinta, and his daughters, who dedicated moving farewell messages to him.

cinthia gutierrez

Cinthia Gutiérrez was the first to confirm her father’s death through her social networks. In an Instagram post, she sent him a heartfelt message.

“Special people never die, they remain in our hearts and memory, you were a great father, the best, you filled many people with joy, you will never be forgotten, now is the time for you to fly high and sing up there, in the sky, I love it. I will do from here for you. We love you forever daddy,” he wrote.

Daughters of Tongo say goodbye with emotional messages. Photo: Instagram capture See also Grammy 2022: Olivia Rodrigo brought a sign language interpreter to the red carpet

Fiorella Gutierrez

Tongo’s daughter, who is a speech therapist, writer and painter, shared words of gratitude to her father on Facebook.

“Dad, thank you very much for allowing me to exist and for having fallen in love with my mother. I admire you very much not only for your strength and will, which means that there is no day in which you stop fighting and achieve everything you want, in addition to all the security that you provide to the family, ”he indicated.

Daughters of Tongo say goodbye with emotional messages. Photo: Facebook capture

Maria Luisa Gutierrez

His eldest daughter, María Luisa Gutiérrez, also recalled the best moments she had with her father and said goodbye with some moving words.

“I thank you for everything, for the teachings you leave me. I will never be able to forget you and perhaps this great pain that we are feeling will never end and we will just learn to live with it. You were a great artist and most importantly a great and loving father. To the best dad, a man with temper, who taught us not to give up, to the tireless and fighter. To the one with a free soul, that he was not intimidated by anything, that he achieved and did everything that he set out to do in life ”, part of his text reads.

Daughters of Tongo say goodbye with emotional messages. Photo: Facebook capture See also Ginés Aparicio, the Cartagena engineer who built the Seville Expo, dies

madeleine gutierrez

Madeleine Gutiérrez is a soprano singer and said goodbye to her father with an emotional message in which she highlighted the musical tastes of the remembered artist.

“My dad always said that he could tell the future and he always told me that I was going to travel a lot singing, around the world. The truth is that he trusted my talent and my voice. That was unconditional support that he always gave me, thank you, daddy (…) My dad really liked The Beatles, he made me listen to their music, as well as being a great movie buff who enjoyed movies by his favorite actors: Al Pacino and Robert De Niro”.