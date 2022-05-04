The film is 118 minutes long and stars Saba Mubarak, Farah Bseiso, Hanan Al-Helou, Maryam Al-Basha, Khaled Al-Tarifi and the child Yasmina Al-Abed.

The festival screens more than 65 films, including long, short and documentary, 45 of which compete for official awards, while the rest are shown in parallel programs and activities.

Among the most prominent feature films competing for awards are “Abu Saddam” by Nadine Khan from Egypt, “Qudha” by Anis Al-Aswad from Tunisia, “Everything Mako” by Maysoon Beja Ji from Iraq, and “Costa Brava” by Munia Akl from Lebanon.

“After two years of hard times due to the Corona pandemic, we meet again face to face in the best time of the year, which is spring,” Malmö Mayor Karina Nilsson said in the opening speech.

“Since 2011, this festival has been the only film festival in the Scandinavian region that focuses exclusively on Arab cinema and culture, and today it has become the largest and most influential Arab festival in the West,” she added.

Saudi cinema is the guest of honor for the twelfth session, where the festival will screen five feature films and seven short films, in addition to a symposium on the Saudi Film Authority and a photographic exhibition of the Kingdom’s most prominent landmarks.

“It is no secret to anyone that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become, in record time, one of the most important centers of the film industry in the Arab world, and within several years we have become accustomed to watching Saudi films that are selected in festivals the size of Venice, Toronto, Karlovy Vary and many other festivals,” said festival president and founder Muhammad Qablawi. other”.

The festival, which is being held in Sweden’s third most populous city, attracted a group of Arab film stars and makers this year who were keen to attend the opening, including Palestinian director Rashid Mashharawi, Jordanian actor Munther Rayhana and Lebanese actor George Khabbaz.

The festival continues until the ninth of May, when the Egyptian film “The Title Holder” directed by Hisham Fathy and starring Hisham Maged, Dina El-Sherbiny, Mohamed Salam and Ahmed Fathy will be shown at the end.