Carlos Nievas, is 64 years old, and since Monday he presents a grave picture of coronavirus. After visiting all the private clinics in the city of Neuquén without luck, his family managed to admit him to the Bouquet Roldán hospital, where with an oxygen tube, wait for an intensive therapy bed.

According to Norma, his wife, Nievas, worked for the Nequén province police for 27 years and when she retired from the force, she was diagnosed with high blood pressure and later diabetes. On April 24, due to his age and risk status, received the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus.

“We were at home all year, we took care of ourselves and we did not go out at all,” said Norma, who suspects that her husband was infected with coronavirus during the vaccination day.

Almost on the verge of tears, the woman told the newspaper La Mañana del Sur that after being vaccinated, her husband “she started having a lot of cough and after a few days he stopped eating, he said he wasn’t hungry. “

During a consultation with his family doctor, the professional advised him to undergo a swab, which confirmed the positive diagnosis of coronavirus and indicated home isolation. “He stayed in a room upstairs and we stayed in the rooms downstairs,” explained Norma, who lives with her husband and has four children.

“On Monday he began to have trouble breathing, he could no longer go upstairs so he stayed downstairs with us,” said Norma. The truth is that Nievas’s situation worsened and the family began unsuccessfully looking for clinics to admit him.

Norma clarified that her husband has social work, has the Police mutual, but after 27 years of working for the government, she feels that “they left it lying”.

Given the lack of care in private centers, the family decided to call the province’s emergency service, which finally transferred him to the Bouquet Roldán Hospital. “The doctors do everything to help him, they have him with an oxygen tube, but cannot refer you to intensive care“the woman explained.

Nievas is one of the 32 patients from the province waiting for a bed in intensive care units. Doctors clarify that only a few hours pass between the moment a patient recovers or dies and the arrival of a new one affected by the deadly virus who needs a respirator.

“They prefer to save the life of a person in their 30s or 40s and Those over 60 are left to die“cried the woman on the verge of despair.

Her daughter, meanwhile, commented that her father “has bilateral pneumonia, has both lungs heavily taken and continues to test positive for Covid.” Despite his critical condition, the hospital doctors told him that “the respirator will not be assigned for his age. “

“My father is in the hospital ward but not connected to a respirator, they assigned him to a 30-year-old boy, they are choosing young people,” revealed the daughter, who tearfully added: “They are denying him the right to live”.

The young woman recalled the despair she felt when she saw her father scared before intubation, when he knew there were no beds available. “They are letting my dad die, why do I have to accept it?” He complained.

However, Carlos Nievas is not the only case, since another 31 Neuquén with serious symptoms of coronavirus wait for a place in intensive care.

In the last 24 hours, Neuquén reported 664 new cases and 9 deaths were registered, with 100 percent occupation of intensive care beds in the province.

