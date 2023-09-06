Yvon K., the Tilburg woman who is suspected of the poison murder of Chris Grinwis from Halsteren, also killed John Boom in 2011. That is what two daughters of the Tilburger say. In November 2021, they reported murder or assisted suicide to the police.
Renée van der Lee, Renée van Heteren
Latest update:
07:21
