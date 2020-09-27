That branch is not a flower,

If there are no butterflies,

That house is also a house

Where there are no girls

Today is the brightest and proudest day of the house i.e. daughter’s day. In the changing environment, there has been a lot of change in the attitude towards daughters in India but there is still a long way to go to understand the importance of daughters to India. Not only today, but from today onwards Realizing you can give wings to make their dreams fly. Try to help the daughters in finding their existence. Come, know some important things on Daughters Day-

Why is Daughters Day celebrated

Daughters Day is celebrated to show special love for daughters. Not just for daughters, son (Son’s Day, 11 August), mother (Mother’s Day, 10 May), father’s (Father’s Day, 21 June) and even grandparent’s day once a year A special day has been kept.

Why is Daughters Day celebrated in India

However, one of the main reasons for celebrating Beti Divas in India is to make people aware of daughters. This day is to educate Indians not to teach daughters, to kill them before birth, to save daughters from domestic violence, dowry and rape. Make them understand that daughters are not a burden, but an important part of your home.

Blooming buds are daughters

Daughters understand the pain of parents

Daughters illuminate the house

If boys are today, tomorrow is going to be daughters

The light that was left with God after the sun was formed

Made her daughter and sent us to our house

The daughters recognize the dream hidden in the father’s eyes,

And if anyone else reads this dream, it feels bad

Not every wish of the daughter is fulfilled,

Yet daughters are never incomplete