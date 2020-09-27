People are celebrating Daughters Day on 27 September. This cannot happen if the chance is of Daughters Day and the Bollywood syllables are left behind. The stars of B-Town are celebrating this day in a special way. All the celebrities have shared the picture with the daughter on their social media account.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with his daughter Shweta Bachchan on the occasion of Daughters Day. In it, father and daughter bonding is seen. With this picture, Big B wrote, ‘Happy Daughters Day, dedicated to his daughter every day.’ At the same time, Ajay Devgan shared the picture of daughter Nyasa. With this he wrote, ‘My daughter, Nyasa has a lot in herself. My craziest critique is also my biggest weakness and strength. She is quite young now but for me and Kajol she will always be a baby girl. Happy Daughters Day. ‘ Apart from this, many Sylabs have posted social media on Daughters Day.