Today, the whole country is celebrating Daughters Day i.e. Beti Day. In such a situation, where are the Bollywood celebs staying behind? Ajay Devgan and Kajol wish Nyasa their daughter in a different way. At the same time, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also wished his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Apart from these, actress and model Neha Dhupia has also wished her daughter.

Ajay Devgan shared the photo of daughter Nyasa and wrote on Twitter, “My daughter, Nyas has many meanings. Critically criticizing me, I also have my biggest weakness and strength. She is a young man but for Kajol and me, She will always be a baby girl. ” Along with this, he also wrote Happy Daughters Day.

My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl ????#HappyDaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/mATjDd1b28 – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2020

Kajol wrote this message for her daughter

At the same time, Kajol wrote, “I am the most thinking of your dear daughter. She is always a little different from me and it looks like me many times and everything is completely different! Say this It’s very difficult for me. So Happy Daughters Day to Me. “

What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It’s always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that’s so hard for me to do ????

So #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysa pic.twitter.com/VxuPZzwi8S – Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 27, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan wishes daughter

Apart from this, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s photo and congratulated him on Daughters Day. There are two pictures in this collage. In a picture, Shweta Bachchan is kissing her father Amitabh Bachchan. In the second picture, Amitabh is sitting with his head on Bachchan’s chest. This picture of Amitabh Bachchan, the fans are commenting fiercely.

Neha Dhupia wishes her daughter

Actress Neha Dhupia has congratulated her sold Meher on Daughters Day. Sharing the daughter’s picture on Twitter, she wrote, “Words will be small. Today and every day my little chatter box is Happy Daughters Day.” Along with this, he has written with Roer and Simba hashtags.

