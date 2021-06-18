“Ridiculous.” This is how lawyer Koster described today the sentence (10 years) against her client Tanja D. during the second day of session in the Zeeland-Flemish sexual offenses case. She finds it unjust that the Terneuzense is facing a higher sentence than Pascal P., who was previously sentenced to 8 years in prison with TBS for his part in the abuse. The eldest daughter said she had now broken off contact with her mother. “In the beginning I could forgive you everything but not anymore, I no longer see you as my mother.”



