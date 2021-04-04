The daughter of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer, Anna turned to her mother in honor of her birthday. She published the corresponding post in a story on her page on the social network. Instargam…

“Mom, you are my brightest light,” the girl signed the published joint photo with the actress.

On April 3, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk turned 50.

Earlier, the head of the cell proliferation laboratory, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Peter Chumakov, said that there is a good trend in the treatment of the actress, who had previously contacted journalists. “It’s amazing, but Anastasia is really not as bad as it usually happens with glioblastoma,” he said.

In 2019, it became known that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was diagnosed with brain cancer after she had severe headaches. Her representatives refuse to comment on her condition. The 49-year-old actress is currently undergoing treatment outside the hospital, her exact whereabouts are unknown. It was noted that she lives in the Krekshino cottage village in the Moscow region.