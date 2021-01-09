Anastasia Zavorotnyuk’s daughter Anna spoke about the health of the actress in her Instagram stories.

The subscriber asked the girl about her mother’s condition. “My mother is very seriously ill, but we are being treated, we believe in the best, and I really hope that we will win everything,” Anna replied.

Zavorotnyuk, 49, has been diagnosed with brain cancer. This information was first confirmed in October last year. The artist learned about the disease after she began to have severe headaches.

On November 11, it became known that the actress felt better and began to go out. She currently lives in the Krekshino cottage village near Moscow. Changes in her appearance were also reported.