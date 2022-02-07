The daughter of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, 26-year-old Anna, responded to the reproaches of fans outraged by her joyful life on a personal page in Instagram.

In the story, the girl invited the followers to play question and answer. One of the subscribers asked what comments under the posts annoy her the most. “Any comments regarding the illness of my mother and the fact that I continue to live, enjoy and travel,” the daughter of the actress shared. She added that she sat at home for a whole year and cried, but at some point she gathered herself and realized that life was passing by, that one had to be strong. Anna stressed that her famous mother only wishes her happiness, and she is trying to make her wish come true.

Earlier, Zavorotnyuk’s daughter denied media reports about her mother’s deteriorating health. Information that the actress was diagnosed with a malignant neoplasm of the brain appeared in May 2020. Since then, she has avoided public appearances.