The daughter of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna moved to a new apartment in the center of Moscow from a country house where her mother is undergoing rehabilitation. She wrote about this in Instagram-account.

“I am in the center and I am glad that my favorite places are available! I love Moscow, it is beautiful, ”the blogger shared, attaching photos from a restaurant in the Patriarch’s Ponds area. A few days ago she admittedthat the move was delayed due to repairs. “It turned out to be a much more complicated and time-consuming thing than I always thought. But I feel such happiness when I go into an apartment and understand that the whole soul is invested in it, ”the girl said.

Earlier, Zavorotnyuk’s daughter showed a new apartment. The pictures show that there is little furniture in the girl’s apartment; calm warm colors prevail in the decoration – beige and brown.

Prior to that, Anna lived a “country life”, since she spent the whole summer in a country house. Announcing your move. the blogger admitted that after a long life in New York, she lacks the feeling of a metropolis and a boiling life. “I want to quickly find myself in the thick of Moscow life and, going out into the street, meet people and be within walking distance of all the benefits of our civilization,” she wrote.

Anna’s mother, 49-year-old Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, was diagnosed with brain cancer, this information was first confirmed in October 2019. It was noted that the artist learned about the disease after she began to have severe headaches. Relatives and friends of the actress rarely comment on her condition.

