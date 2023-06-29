Unfortunately there was nothing they could do for her

There Daughter waking up he finds the lifeless body of the 46-year-old mother. Valentina Bellot had an illness on the sofa which, unfortunately, did not give her a chance. It happened at dawn on Tuesday: the woman was in her house in San Donà di Piave, in the province of Venice. She suddenly felt bad, she called work to say she would be late. But she never arrived at the hotel.

Valentina Bellot worked at Noventa Hotel in Noventa di Piave: he was chef de rang, room manager. He was 46 years old and had been working with the Tuzzato family for 20 years in the management of the hotel accommodation facility.

That Tuesday morning she had to arrive at work at 6. She usually set the alarm at 5 in the morning: it didn’t matter to her, she loved her job and in the hotel she was considered one of the family. That morning she called the hotel to say that he wasn’t feeling very well and that, probably, would have delayed a little.

These are the words of Francesca Tuzzato, who, however, never saw the woman arrive at work. At 8.45 am, the 18-year-old daughter Benedetta got up and found her mother lying on the sofa, in pajamas. The woman didn’t answer her, so she immediately went to call the woman’s partner, who alerted her 118: she immediately understood that something was wrong.

Valentina Bellot, the illness unfortunately did not give her a chance

THE sanitary of 118 they explain to their families how to give a cardiac massage, while waiting for the medical staff, who didn’t take long to arrive on site. But for the 46-year-old woman there was nothing left to do.

At the beginning of July, the daughter will face the oral exam of the Maturity exam and will do it for her too, in her memory. The hotel where she worked remembers her like this: