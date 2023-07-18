Davis and Smolkin, who changed their citizenship, paid the CSP compensation for training in Russia

The dancing couple Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin, who changed their citizenship, paid the Center for Sports Training of Russian National Teams (TsSP) the funds spent on their training. About it “Match TV” Olga Yermolina, press officer of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (FFKKR), said.

“Representatives of the couple contributed the required amount, and the federation yesterday transferred this money to the TsSP in full accordance with their request,” she said. Yermolina confirmed that all the necessary procedures have been completed and the issue can be considered closed.

On May 5, the head coach of the national team, Elena Chaikovskaya, announced that the FFKKR executive committee approved the change of sports citizenship of Davis, the daughter of figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze, and Smolkin, the son of actor Boris Smolkin. From the 2023/2024 season they will represent Georgia.

Davis and Smolkin made their debut in the adult Russian national team in the 2021/2022 season. They became eighth at the European Championships and took 14th place at the Beijing Olympics. The 2022/2023 season was missed by athletes living in the USA.