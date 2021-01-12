A British woman took the pleas for help from her dying father in Cambodia for a silly joke. Writes about this The Sun.

Martin Lynch, 72, tried to contact his 29-year-old daughter Danny while lying on the floor of his Cambodian home for four days before he passed away. The elderly man suffered from bronchopneumonia and severe malnutrition and was unable to eat solid foods due to cancer he had eight years earlier.

Danny thought that her father found stickers in the WhatsApp messenger and was “fooling around.” She didn’t know it was a cry for help.

After Martin was found and hospitalized, Danny launched a fundraising campaign to return his father to London and treat him. However, she did not have time and the man died. The collected money will be used for funeral and transportation of Martin’s ashes to his homeland.

