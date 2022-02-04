The daughter of Vanessa Terkes, Sujetka Val Terkes, surprised her followers on social networks by announcing that she married her partner, Adriana, in New York City (United States). through their respective accounts. Instagram, the young women published photographs and videos of the celebration for their marriage, in which they were accompanied by some of their friends.

Daughter of Vanessa Terkes celebrates her marriage

This Friday, February 4, Sujetka Val He turned to his official Instagram to make it known that he went to the married line next to the phrase “Too happy and grateful” . In the images he shared, she wore a short black dress with tulle on top and military-style boots, while her wife appeared in a long beige dress with a navel opening and black French boots.

Sujetka Val celebrates her wedding with an emotional message. Photo: Sujetka Val Terkes/Instagram

Sujetka Val’s wife appreciates displays of affection

Seeing the emotional congratulatory messages she received after her wedding, Sujetka Val’s wife thanked the displays of affection through her Instagram account.

“ Too grateful for all the messages and love we have received . I never thought I could be so happy. I love you all. Thank you thank you thank you. And to my wife, you are all baby”, were the words of Ariana.

Sujetka Val Terkes’s wife appreciates support after getting married. Photo: @arianapestana/ Instagram

Vanessa Terkes outraged with the MIMP for requesting more investigations against Héctor Valer

The actress was dissatisfied with the response given by the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) to the complaints of physical aggression made by Catherine Valer Montoya, daughter of the current President of the Council of Ministers, Héctor Valer, his late wife, Ana Montoya León, and an Agrobanco worker.

“ Enlightened? More research? Outraged and annoyed that this Minister for Women is the one who ‘defends’ us. This is a joke for all of us ”, Terkes wrote on his social platform Instagram.