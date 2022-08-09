Tommy Portugal finds himself in the eye of the storm after his daughter Maria Fernanda Veliz accused him of not legally recognizing her. The young woman gave an interview for “Magaly TV, the firm” in which she revealed that she does not bear the surname of the cumbiambero and that he refuses to support her in her musical career. In addition, she recounted the rudeness that she did to him when her father had a relationship with star towers.

What did Tommy Portugal’s daughter say about Estrella Torres?

At one point, Tommy Portugal’s daughter mentioned that the times she achieved something as a singer, the artist published a photo with Estrella Torres and only praised her for her talent. In this way, she felt ignored by her rudeness.

“I asked him for help. When I uploaded my covers, I told him to share them, but he rarely did and obviously it hurt me when I uploaded something and instantly he published something with his ex-partner and said “the best singer in Peru” ”, he expressed.

He stated that at that time, Tommy Portugal had preferences for Estrella Torres. “When he supports his friends, her ex-partner says that he is a music producer, that he has supported her, but it hurt me that she supported her and not me . She said ‘why not me, am I not talented? I’ve always wondered that,’ said the former La Voz Peru participant through tears.

Estrella Torres and Tommy Portugal were a couple. Photo: Instagram

Daughter of Tommy Portugal accuses him of not supporting his musical career

He even assured that Tommy Portugal told him that he was proud of her on television shows, but when he posted a video on social networks, he received little encouraging comments from him. “When I uploaded a story or something, he would tell me that her friends had told him that it looked ugly, that if I wanted to be a singer or comedian (…) “, he pointed.

Tommy Portugal has not recognized his daughter

Regarding the singer’s paternity, Mafer Véliz said she does not have his last name because she has never been legally recognized nor has a DNA test been done, although she has insisted that they start the process.

“ I always felt that he did not see me as a daughter . I told him that maybe, as with people my age, he doesn’t see me as a daughter, and for that reason I told him to start a relationship as friends, so as not to lose contact, but it didn’t work either, “he said.