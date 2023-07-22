Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

Sad news from Paris: Josephine Chaplin, daughter of Charlie Chaplin is dead. Her three sons announced the bereavement.

Paris – Josephine Chaplin is dead. She was the daughter of legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin. The actress died in Paris on July 13, as US industry journals reported on Friday (local time), citing her family. Relatives had previously announced their deaths in an obituary in the French daily newspaper Le Figaro communicated. Chaplin was 74 years old.

Josephine Chaplin dies in Paris – her three sons announce the sad news

“Charly, Julien and Arthur, their sons, are saddened to announce the death of Josephine Chaplin. The funeral will take place in Paris with the family,” the family wrote in their funeral notice. Nothing is known about the cause of Josephine Chaplin’s death. The actress was married three times, with one child from each marriage.

Josephine Chaplin was born in Santa Monica, California in 1949. She was one of Charlie Chaplin’s (1889-1977) eleven children. She was from the comedian’s fourth marriage to actress Oona Chaplin (1925-1991), a daughter of American playwright Eugene O’Neill (1888-1953). She is best known for her role as May in Pasolini’s Daredevil Tales (1972), an Italian film adaptation of eight stories from English poet Geoffrey Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. Chaplin lived in Paris for many years.

Josephine Chaplin is dead: The actress and comedian daughter leaves behind three sons from three marriages. © ZUMA Wire/Imago

Father Charlie Chaplin introduced Josephine to the film world as a child

She was in front of the camera for the first time in 1952 for the film “Rampenlicht”. Father Charlie brought her on set for the project, which he directed himself.

In Germany, the film world mourns Christian Quadflieg. The “Country Doctor” actor, who became known through a legendary “Tatort” episode, died in Hamburg. was mid-June US star Treat Williams fatally injured in a traffic accidenthe died at the age of 71. (moe/dpa)