The daughter of the station manager who unfortunately died after falling in the area of ​​the tracks of the Oceacía station of the Mexico City Metro demands justice and denounces that the authorities hide information about the true cause of his father’s death.

Through her Twitter account, a woman identified as the daughter of the man who died this Monday after tripping on the subway tracks, indicated that it had already been reported that the facilities where his father lost his life were in poor conditionso the Metro does not want to give explanations about the death of the worker and apparently they blame him for the accident.

The young woman named Verónica Alexia, explained that in the area where her father died there must have been a stage, which was already a year old and had been reported to the authorities of the Transport Service and that it had not been repaired.

In addition, denounced that the Government of Mexico City is hiding the true cause of deathbecause they do not want their responsibility to be exposed in this case, due to the lack of maintenance that the facilities of this particular station have neglected.

It was this Monday that the Metro Collective Transportation Service confirmed the accident, as well as the momentary suspension of the service derived from the power outage on the entire Line B“to rescue a person who fell on the rails”.

The video of the accident began to circulate on social networks where the station manager is observed, who, accompanied by another colleague, was walking along the tracks, apparently checking the facilities and fell when trying to change platforms, hitting his head with the guide bar .