Hundreds of foreign tourists were trapped in Peru due to the crisis that unleashed after the removal from power of President Pedro Castillo.

Among the visitors from other countries who are not having a good time, the Andean country is Verónica Aguirre, daughter of the well-remembered Mexican actor Rubén Aguirre, who gave life to “Professor Jirafales”the unforgettable character of the program El Chavo del 8.

Verónica, who is in Machu Picchu, one of the most visited areas by foreign tourists in Peru, has published on her social networks the difficult times she has had to face. In fact, she said that “She almost ended up kidnapped” by “tourist service providers who demand more resources with violent protests taking advantage of the political situation.”

Full of illusion to visit these lands so loved by my father, our visit to #machupichu ends in a quasi-kidnapping by tourist service providers who demand more resources with violent protests taking advantage of the political situation and @MachupichuTV ?? pic.twitter.com/S6z3Cl7yXw — Veronica Aguirre (@aguirreveronic) December 14, 2022

In another tweet, Verónica asserted that she came to enjoy Machu Picchu, just as she did several years ago. “Today I am in Machu Picchu emulating this photo of my father from the 70s. Nostalgia to a thousand,” wrote the daughter of Rubén Aguirre.

On December 13, on her Twitter account, Verónica denounced: ”They tell us that we cannot leave the town of Machu Picchu because of the protests. We hope that tomorrow (yesterday Wednesday) they will unblock the train tracks, lWe tourists need to return to our homes.

He also commented with disappointment that “tourists have no voice in this horrible situation, they have us trapped in the political conflict in Peru, our families are waiting for us and are worried about us.”

