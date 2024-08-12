American model Delilah Belle Hamlin bared her buttocks on camera. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram account (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation), which has two million subscribers.

The daughter of the famous TV presenter and actress Lisa Rinna and the writer and actor Harry Hamlin was photographed on the pier in a black bikini. The set she chose consisted of a bandeau top with ties on the back and a low-waisted thong. At the same time, the 26-year-old model demonstrated her figure from different angles, showing off the tattoos on her skin.

At the same time, the girl wore a gold chain with a pearl pendant, as well as earrings and bracelets.

In July, the daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, sunbathed in a swimsuit in a revealing pose.