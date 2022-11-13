At the age of 20, the first-born of the first lady underwent a cosmetic procedure in points that “bore her a lot”

The eldest daughter of Michelle Bolsonaro, Letícia Firmo, indicated a professional for the application of botox on the face. in your profile at Instagramon Saturday (Nov. “time to retouch”🇧🇷

Botox, also known as botulinum toxin, is a substance that helps reduce wrinkles on the skin. Controlled and fractionated doses help to paralyze the muscles, thus reducing wrinkles and expression lines.

Letícia is 20 years old and made the application in the “T” zone of her face. According to her, the dentist specializing in oral and maxillofacial, Johnny Secco, was recommended by a friend. The region chosen to apply the procedure, says Letícia, was in points that bothered her “quite”.

“I did this region of the forehead and here in the middle, because I live with a closed face. I never have my prescription glasses on and I always have to force this region. So I did those 2 points that bothered me a lot”says.

Watch the video (1min01s):

Also this weekend, the president’s stepdaughter Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had massage therapy sessions with physical therapist Thais Hanaiane Camilo. The specialist meets the Bolsonaro family frequently.

According to Thais Hanaiane Camilo, the presidential family treats her as if she were “a great authority”. “I am flattered to be able to enter the Palace, serve them, sit at the table with them. It really is a privilege”said to Power 360 September this year.

Letícia published a story (post that lasts 24 hours) on her Instagram profile with the physical therapist on Saturday (12.nov). She claims that she is the “best”🇧🇷 🇧🇷I don’t know what you guys are waiting for to be able to book a therapeutic massage with her”said.

This Sunday (13.nov), the professional published a photo with Letícia. “Taking care of my little princess”he wrote.