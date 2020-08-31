The daughter of Russian singer Lyubov Uspenskaya, Tatyana Plaksina, who lives in the United States, was photographed topless in support of US President Donald Trump. She posted a snapshot in Instagram…

In a black-and-white photo, Plaksina sits at the piano without outerwear. She has a headband with a bow on her head. “Victory awaits Us, Mr. President,” she signed the picture in English and tagged the account of the American leader @realdonaldtrump, attaching a smiley with a bouquet of flowers.

Earlier Plaksina sunbathed on her balcony topless and angered the neighbors, as a result they called the police. According to the singer’s daughter, the people who are trying to arrest the woman who decided to sunbathe have found a new bottom.

In early February, Plaksina appeared on the air of the NTV channel and stated that her mother had given her drugs, and also used physical and mental violence against her, and strangled her. Later, the girl refused her words, citing pressure from the staff of the TV channel. Lawyer Uspenskaya explained such actions to Plaksina by her mental disorder.