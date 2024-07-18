Thursday, July 18, 2024, 11:53











Usha Vance seems willing to do with her husband what Melania Trump failed to do with hers: humanize him. Or, at least, try to do so for the public. The wife of the candidate for vice president of the United States for the Republican Party, and for many the successor of the magnate in a future battle for the White House, has gone from practically anonymity to the focus of attention of an entire country after going up on stage this Wednesday at the convention held by the conservative party in Milwaukee. There she boasted about her husband: “It is difficult to imagine a stronger example of the American dream.” But all eyes were on her, the aspiring ‘second lady’ of the United States, who a few weeks ago admitted on Fox News that she was not sure that “someone can prepare to be scrutinized.”

Usha, 38, has received the first criticism from Republican ranks, where many are bothered by her origins and religion. The wife of the radical senator from Ohio is the daughter of Hindu immigrants and does not profess Christianity. She grew up in the suburbs of San Diego, California, where her parents settled (he is an engineer and she is a microbiologist and university president) and her childhood friends remember her as “a bookworm.” Vance himself has said with admiration that she has an enormous capacity for synthesis and is capable of devouring a thousand-page book in just a few hours. As a child, she already gave signs of having the makings of a “leader,” her acquaintances say. And her husband insists in public: “People don’t realize how brilliant she is.”

The couple met in their twenties at a discussion group on social decline in white rural America while attending the prestigious Yale University. Usha – then still Chilikuri, her maiden name – graduated from Yale with a law degree and went on a Gates scholarship to Cambridge, where she moved in liberal and left-wing circles. It was at that time that she registered as a Democrat, a blot on her CV as aspiring ‘second lady’ that many Republicans will not forgive her for. Today she is registered as a conservative voter and praises her husband’s ability to embrace the differences that separated them from the start of their relationship, even in food. The senator adapted to his wife’s vegetarian diet “although he likes meat and potatoes” and learned to cook Indian dishes from his mother-in-law.

Brake on his career



Just a year after meeting, in 2014, they said “I do” in Kentucky, with the blessing of a Hindu guru in a separate ceremony. Today they live in Cincinnati and have three children: two boys (Ewan, 6, and Vivek, 4, coincidentally the name of one of Trump’s former rivals for the Republican nomination) and a girl (Mirabel, 2). “She is an incredible lawyer and an even better mother,” praises the vice presidential candidate. She has just decided on the latter, “focusing” on her family, and resigning from the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson where she worked. Usha came to this San Francisco firm, which has such powerful clients as Bank of America and Google, after collaborating with two conservative Supreme Court justices (Brett Kavanaugh and Jon Roberts).

JD Vance, with his wife, Usha.



EFE





The New York Times portrays her as a “member of the American elite,” but she is wary of her new role. On the stage of the Republican convention, she concealed it well, with smiles and affectionate gestures towards her husband, far from Melania Trump’s usual distant pose. “I believe in JD and I really love him, so we’ll see what happens in our lives. We’re open.”