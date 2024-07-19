According to the Civil Police, Raquel Cattani’s body was found in Nova Mutum, with stab wounds.

The daughter of the state deputy Gilberto Cattani (PL-MT), was found dead on this 6thth fair (19.Jul.2024). According to the Civil policea family member found the body of Raquel Cattani, 26 years old, on a farm in the rural area of ​​Nova Mutum, in Mato Grosso.

According to PJC-MTshe “presented a wound possibly caused by a sharp weapon”. The corporation states that the investigation is hearing from the victim’s ex-husband, Romero Xavier, who appeared at the crime scene.

“The house showed signs of violence. A television was found broken and the victim’s motorcycle was taken from the scene.”police said in a statement. Researchers await the results of the work of Politec-MT (Official Expertise and Technical Identification) to identify the cause of death.

“Interviews will be given at the appropriate time, when we have completed our investigation at the crime scene”the corporation said. Raquel Maziero Cattani worked in the cheese production business. She leaves behind two children.

In a statement released by the team of state deputy Gilberto Cattani, on his profile on Instagramthey inform about the wake. Read the note below: