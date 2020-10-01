The daughter of the former head of the Canadian corporation Seagram billionaire Edgar Bronfman Claire will be sent to jail for six years and nine months for fraudulent operations in the sex sect NXIVM (“Nexiam”). It is reported by RIA News citing CNN TV channel.

Earlier, the 41-year-old Canadian admitted to committing fraudulent credit card transactions on behalf of Keith Ranier, the head of the cult. She has been under house arrest for the past two years.

In 2018, six people were detained for ties with the NXIVM sect. Among them was the famous American actress Allison Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan in the TV series Smallville. She confessed to recruiting women into sexual slavery. The actress noted that she believed in Ranier’s good intentions.

Nexiam was founded in the late 1990s as a personal training organization for businessmen. In fact, many of the trainings were very brutal. For example, women were stigmatized, forced to sit on rigid diets to the point of starvation. At the same time, the leader of the movement, Keith Ranier, persuaded the cult participants to have sex. In order to enter the class, it was necessary to provide their own nude photos and other incriminating materials to ensure the silence of the participants at the end of the program.